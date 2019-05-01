|
|
Dashalon J. Lowe age 23 Passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Oaklawn, IL. She was born June 30, 1995 to Mildred Lowe and Dwayne Franklin. Day Day received the Lord at an early age. She attended Ivanhoe Elementary, Tolleston Middle and West Side High school. Day Day was an employee at Amazon and was a very generous and selfless person who would always lend a hand to family and friends in need. Preceded in death by grandfathers James Lowe Jr. and John Franklin; uncles Jeffery Lowe and John Kelly Hemphill. She leaves to cherish her loving memories son Robert Chandler, daughter Zomaye Campbell; parents Mildred Lowe and Dwayne Franklin; sisters Lakeesha, Domonique and Zubryan; brother Da'Von Lowe grandparents Connie Lowe- Shelton and Anita Hemphill; aunts Latieeah Hemphill and Tashal Hemphill, uncles James Lowe III, Jermaine Lowe, Steve Hemphill, Nakia Hemphill, Artice Hemphill, and Jamie Franklin and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12 noon-8:00p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. all service at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 1, 2019