Dasie Lee Sanders (Spears), age 94 was called home to our Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born January 13, 1926, she was a longtime resident of Gary, IN. A licensed barber by trade, she also served as a radio personality for WLTH 1370 AM for 49 years. Mrs. Sanders is survived by one daughter, Susia (Leon) Joiner, one stepson, Beryl (Susan) Middleton, four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Janie and her husband Elbert Spears. All Services Saturday September 5,2020 Wake 9:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Moriah M.B.C. 1917 Carolina St., Gary, IN. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





