Rev. David Adam Watson affectionately known as "Pretty Man" 26years of age was born to Joyce Watson and Louis Jordan on June 20, 1993. He departed his earthly life for eternal life on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Rev.Watson leaves to cherish his memory 2 young sons: David Adam Watson, Jr., andWinston Hadley, mother: Joyce Watson; father: Louis Jordan; 2 brothers: JeremyWatson, Rev. Michael (Samantha) Watson; 1 sister: Jannyell Hines; 2 aunts:Marjorie (William) Turner and Elizabeth (Errick) Highbaugh, 3 uncles; Paul Watson,Michael (Marie) Watson, and Baxter (Karolyn) Watson, along with many special cousins and friends.
Funeral services will beheld on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Tree of Life Missionary BaptistChurch 2323 W. 11th Ave. Gary, Indiana 46404. Rev. Michael Watson, officiating,Rev. Dr. Eric Boone, Sr., Pastor. Powell and Coleman Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Watson Family during their time of bereavement.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019