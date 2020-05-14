David Buster Allen Kinsler, age 59, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital. David was born August 24, 1960 in Gary, Indiana to the late Buster and Mary Sue (Todd) Kinsler. He worked several years for Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso. He loved all things related to Batman.
He is survived by three sisters, Joyce Mason of Lake Station, Patricia Wilson of Baltimore, MD and Pamela (Larry) Gumm of Knoxville, TN; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents and one brother, Bruce Kinsler.
Visitation will be held for David on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel 3781 Central Avenue in Lake Station, IN from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am. Following the Governor's Guidelines only 25 visitors may be allowed in the building at any time and face coverings are encouraged. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portage.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 14, 2020.