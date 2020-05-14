David Buster Allen Kinsler
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Buster Allen Kinsler, age 59, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital. David was born August 24, 1960 in Gary, Indiana to the late Buster and Mary Sue (Todd) Kinsler. He worked several years for Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso. He loved all things related to Batman.

He is survived by three sisters, Joyce Mason of Lake Station, Patricia Wilson of Baltimore, MD and Pamela (Larry) Gumm of Knoxville, TN; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents and one brother, Bruce Kinsler.

Visitation will be held for David on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel 3781 Central Avenue in Lake Station, IN from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am. Following the Governor's Guidelines only 25 visitors may be allowed in the building at any time and face coverings are encouraged. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portage.

Online condolences may submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
(219) 962-1606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved