David Cruz Havelka, age 46 of Plainfield, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL. He was born on January 7, 1973 in Berwyn, IL the son of Kenneth and Victoria (Hernandez) Havelka.
David was an avid Star Wars, skate boarding, and music enthusiast.
David is survived by his daughter, Taylor Havelka of Plainfield, IL; his former wife, the mother of his daughter, Joanna Havelka; his father and mother, Kenneth and Bonnie Havelka of Yorkville, IL; his sister, Tori Buonamici of Plainfield, IL; his step-sisters, Tracy (Ken) Kramer of Yorkville, IL and Michele (John) Murray of Ft. Meyers, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Havelka.
Services will be private. Interment will take place at a later date in the Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019