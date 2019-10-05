Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Resources
More Obituaries for David Havelka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cruz Havelka


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Cruz Havelka Obituary
David Cruz Havelka, age 46 of Plainfield, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL. He was born on January 7, 1973 in Berwyn, IL the son of Kenneth and Victoria (Hernandez) Havelka.

David was an avid Star Wars, skate boarding, and music enthusiast.

David is survived by his daughter, Taylor Havelka of Plainfield, IL; his former wife, the mother of his daughter, Joanna Havelka; his father and mother, Kenneth and Bonnie Havelka of Yorkville, IL; his sister, Tori Buonamici of Plainfield, IL; his step-sisters, Tracy (Ken) Kramer of Yorkville, IL and Michele (John) Murray of Ft. Meyers, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Havelka.

Services will be private. Interment will take place at a later date in the Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
Download Now