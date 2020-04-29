Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Facebook page: Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc. page
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hamer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Hamer Jr. Obituary
David Hamer Jr. "Kat Daddy" 78, a lifelong Gary resident. Departed this life Wednesday April 22, 2020. He attended Roosevelt Highs School and was a retired employee of U.S. Steel Corporation. David is preceded in death by his parents David and Loutishia Hamer; 3 brothers Waddell, William and Ricardo Hamer. He is survived by 3 sons David III, Darwin, and Javon Hamer; 2 sisters Senorra (Charles) Hines and Tanya Covington; brother Clark Hamer and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9-2:00 p.m. (View & Go). Funeral Service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Funeral service will be live streamed on our Facebook page: Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc. page.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -