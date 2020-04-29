|
|
David Hamer Jr. "Kat Daddy" 78, a lifelong Gary resident. Departed this life Wednesday April 22, 2020. He attended Roosevelt Highs School and was a retired employee of U.S. Steel Corporation. David is preceded in death by his parents David and Loutishia Hamer; 3 brothers Waddell, William and Ricardo Hamer. He is survived by 3 sons David III, Darwin, and Javon Hamer; 2 sisters Senorra (Charles) Hines and Tanya Covington; brother Clark Hamer and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9-2:00 p.m. (View & Go). Funeral Service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Funeral service will be live streamed on our Facebook page: Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc. page.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020