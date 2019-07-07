David L. Evans, age 74, of Hobart, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Jewell and Margaret Evans. On March 13, 1965, he married Lois (nee Lemmon) Evans. Dave retired from EJ&E Railroad where he worked as a truck driver for over 25 years. He was a dedicated member of United Pentecostal Church in Portage, where he volunteered his time to the Christian Intervention Outreach Program. In his free-time, he enjoyed fishing. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Evans; sons, David P. (Theresa) Evans, Donald (Tami) Evans, Leonard (Deborah) Evans, Richard (Kim) Evans, David Lee Evans; daughter, Lisa (Devon) Starkey; 20 grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Norma) Evans; sisters, Ann Davis, Susan (Bill) Bestwick, Laurel Evans. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Ralph and Jewell Evans, sisters, Peggy Evans and Carol Rucker. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to Make a Wish America Gift Processing, 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. A funeral service for Dave will take place Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at United Pentecostal Church of Portage, 2865 Willowdale Road, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 am until the time of service at the church. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in a private service. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com Published in the Post Tribune on July 7, 2019