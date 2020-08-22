Thanks Mr. Richardson for looking out for me for the past 14 years. The last conversation I had with him, I was asking him where did he get some flowers he had given to me, years ago to start my flower garden near my garage. I wanted to get more to replant, this year. It's strange but those flowers have been sprouting for the past 2 weeks in that garden. I moved to Gary 14 years ago and he showed me how to create my backyard vegetable garden. All I saw was a man who was not lazy and had that old fashion concern for his neighbors. God, take care of the Richardson family in this hour. Being absent from this body is to be present with GOD ALMIGHTY. I believe this and I have peace knowing Mr. Richardson is at peace in the arms of GOD ALMIGHTY. PRAISE GOD!

DEBBIE BEDFORD

Neighbor