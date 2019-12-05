|
|
Departed his life Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Methodist Southlake Hospitals. He was born on September 23, 1951, to Lee Rogers and Flora Bell Hollomon in Jackson, Tennessee. David was a devoted father to his daughter Nicole Hollomon and his son David Hollomon, Junior. He was a faithful Christian and Associate Minister at New Vision Baptist Church. Along with his children, David leaves behind Lovie Pearsall, a special friend, his stepson Brian Walker, Junior (mother of Alvester Walker) and nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and a host of friends. David was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Edward Hollomon, and his dear parents, who instilled in him and his brother the values of honor and respect for others. He will be missed by all who loved him.Visitation and Funeral Service will be Saturday December 7, 2019 at Koinonia M.B. Church 510 W 13th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am and will be immediately followed by the funeral at 11:00am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019