David M. Lacey age 76 of Gary, In passed away Tuesday April 21,2020. David loved watching Jeopardy, Football and playing Bridge .He was preceded in death by loving parents Deacon Provine . and Mo. Irene Lacey Sr, brother Provine Jr and sister's Lucille Fields and Loretta Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories daughter Olivia Lacey-Simpson and son Julian. 1 granddaughter and devoted sister Ruth Lacey Martin, special nephew Provine III, nieces Annette, Candance and Carrie, great friend Herman Cunningham and many other friends. A private Grave site services were held April 30,2020. May God grant him eternal peace. Services Entrusted to Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store