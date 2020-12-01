David (Uncle Dave) Laurant Montreuil Passed away at the age of 69.David (Uncle Dave) Laurant Montreuil Passed away on November 21st, 2020 at his home in Burns Harbor, IN.He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur L. and Helen Montreuil, sister Audrey Montreuil, brother Arthur J. Montreuil and brother-in-law Donald N. Winn.He is survived by his sister Michele Winn, Sister-in-law Violet Montreuil, By nephews Steve (Marge) Montreuil of Valparaiso, IN, and Lenny Winn of West Branch, IA, and Nieces Terrie Larson of Grand Ledge, MI, Alisha Winn of Westville, IN, Carrie (Tristan) Smith of Chesterton, IN, Amber Horn (Chris Warfield) of La Porte, IN and Great Uncle to several Nieces and Nephews. And also, a friend of Bill W's for 30 years.Dave was born in Valparaiso, IN, on December 27th, 1950. He was raised and lived in the same home in Burns Harbor, IN. During his teen years he was a boy scout obtaining the rank of eagle scout. In 1964, he had the opportunity to go to the worlds fair and the boy scout jambory. He graduated from Chesterton High School in 1968. After school, he attended PNC for 2yrs. He then served 3yrs in the Army Serurity Agency. He spent the remainder of his life running the Northport Messenger Service that his father started in 1963 until his death in 2020. Dave loved to fish and camp with family and friends, enjoyed playing in electric darts tournaments and leagues. In his last 10yrs. He enjoyed making beautiful flower gardens and feeding the wildlife. He will be missed for his great wit and humor and dearly missed by all family and friends (human and wild).There will be no services at this time due to COVID. A get together for family and friends will be later.In lieu of flowers Uncle Dave is asking that donations be made to Independent Cat Society, any wildlife sanctuary or Dunes hospice.Professional arrangements are entrusted to the White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Memories may be shared at: