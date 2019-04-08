Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
For more information about
David Nush
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Nush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Nush

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Nush Obituary
David Nush, age 58, of Hobart passed away Friday April 5, 2018 at Community Hospital in Munster. David was born March 27, 1961 in Gary, Indiana to the late Charles and Virginia (Fazekas) Nush. David was a plumber working out of Local Union #210. He was a very active member of VFW Post # 9323 in Lake Station, Indiana.He is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Barbara Nush; five children, Richard (Nicole) Kaehler, Brian (Melissa) Kaehler, Michele (Matt) Cronister, Jennifer (Michael) MacDonald and April (Lester) Young; two brothers, Charles Nush and Larry (Phyllis) Nush; one sister, Mary (David) Conkle; eighteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.David was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren; three brothers, including his twin Paul Nush, Robert Nush and James Nush; and his sister Teresa Nush.Funeral service for David will be held at 4:30 pm Thursday April 11, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana 46368. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 4:30 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now