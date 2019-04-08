David Nush, age 58, of Hobart passed away Friday April 5, 2018 at Community Hospital in Munster. David was born March 27, 1961 in Gary, Indiana to the late Charles and Virginia (Fazekas) Nush. David was a plumber working out of Local Union #210. He was a very active member of VFW Post # 9323 in Lake Station, Indiana.He is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Barbara Nush; five children, Richard (Nicole) Kaehler, Brian (Melissa) Kaehler, Michele (Matt) Cronister, Jennifer (Michael) MacDonald and April (Lester) Young; two brothers, Charles Nush and Larry (Phyllis) Nush; one sister, Mary (David) Conkle; eighteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.David was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren; three brothers, including his twin Paul Nush, Robert Nush and James Nush; and his sister Teresa Nush.Funeral service for David will be held at 4:30 pm Thursday April 11, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana 46368. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 4:30 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary