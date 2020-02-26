Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
David Russell Griffith, age 66 of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

David is preceded in death by his father William. He is survived by his wife Anita (nee Motkowicz) of 41 years; mother Barbara (nee Swingle); children Lauren (Quinn) Czosnowski, Drew, and Leah; brothers Michael (Kathy), William (Roberta); sisters Beth (Bob) Mayo, Gail Riester; his adorable grandchildren Quinn and Alec; and his many nieces and nephews. He loved gardening, golfing, and his family.

A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Burns Funeral Home (10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307) from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, where his family and friends may share stories and memories together. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or the . Please visit www.burnsfuneral.com to express online condolences and view the online obituary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
