1/1
Davies Massey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Davies's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davies Massey was born July 29,1938 to the late Arthur and Gennie Lue Massey. He graduated from Geeter High school in Memphis, TN in 1956 and later attended MI college. Mr. Massey worked at Eli & Walker in Memphis, TN and in 1960 he took a leap of faith and moved to Gary, IN. There he landed a job at Ford Motor Co. in Harvest, IL. where he worked for 43 years and retired in 2003. His love for God lead him to join the Calvary Institutional Church under the preaching and teaching of the late Rev. F. Bannon Jackson. Presently under the leadership of Pastor John Talley, Jr. There he served faithfully as an usher and a member of the trustee board until his health failed him. On August 30, 2020 he departed this life to eternal life. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Darlene Bell and son Gregory Renfroe. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife Lillie, sons, Kenneth (Augusta) Massey, of Las Vegas, NV; Carno Massey of Gary, IN;(1) Step-son David (Marjorie) Carson of Miller Beach, IN; (2) adopted sons Troy & Thurman Carson both of Gary, IN; (3) daughters, Annette Dillard of San Diego, CA; Carlo Boyd of Walls, MS; Donna (Kevin) Martin of Lincoln Park, MI; (2) brothers, Jesse (Dollie) Massey; Minor (Charles Etta) Massey; (3) sisters, Bonnie S. Holmes; Dorotho (Hugh) Heard; Evelyn (Percy) Sidney all of Memphis, TN; (1) Special brother, Pastor, Elma LeSure of Harvey, IL; (8) brothers-in-law; (9) sisters-in-law; (16) grandchildren; (12) great-grans; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved