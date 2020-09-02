Davies Massey was born July 29,1938 to the late Arthur and Gennie Lue Massey. He graduated from Geeter High school in Memphis, TN in 1956 and later attended MI college. Mr. Massey worked at Eli & Walker in Memphis, TN and in 1960 he took a leap of faith and moved to Gary, IN. There he landed a job at Ford Motor Co. in Harvest, IL. where he worked for 43 years and retired in 2003. His love for God lead him to join the Calvary Institutional Church under the preaching and teaching of the late Rev. F. Bannon Jackson. Presently under the leadership of Pastor John Talley, Jr. There he served faithfully as an usher and a member of the trustee board until his health failed him. On August 30, 2020 he departed this life to eternal life. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Darlene Bell and son Gregory Renfroe. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife Lillie, sons, Kenneth (Augusta) Massey, of Las Vegas, NV; Carno Massey of Gary, IN;(1) Step-son David (Marjorie) Carson of Miller Beach, IN; (2) adopted sons Troy & Thurman Carson both of Gary, IN; (3) daughters, Annette Dillard of San Diego, CA; Carlo Boyd of Walls, MS; Donna (Kevin) Martin of Lincoln Park, MI; (2) brothers, Jesse (Dollie) Massey; Minor (Charles Etta) Massey; (3) sisters, Bonnie S. Holmes; Dorotho (Hugh) Heard; Evelyn (Percy) Sidney all of Memphis, TN; (1) Special brother, Pastor, Elma LeSure of Harvey, IL; (8) brothers-in-law; (9) sisters-in-law; (16) grandchildren; (12) great-grans; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.