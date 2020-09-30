1/
Dawn D. (Robinson) Johnson
Dawn D. (Robinson) Johnson, 42 of Indianapolis passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born August 25, 1978 in Gary, IN. She was a 1996 graduate of West Side High school Gary, IN. She worked at LTCG, Indianapolis. She is survived by loving and devoted children; Zaria, DaShaun Jr. and Nige Johnson, grandson Austen Dilosa Jr. all of Indianapolis; mother, Cheryl D. Henderson; brothers Daniel (Penny) and Deryl Ray (Sybrena) all of Anderson; sisters, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by infant son, Jalen and father, Eddie Robinson. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 with visitation at noon at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis. www.legacycremationfuneral.com


Published in Post-Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services
5215 Shadeland Ave
Lawrence, IN 46226
317-562-0145
