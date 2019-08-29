Home

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of God in Christ
5718 W 9th Ave
Gary, IN
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of God in Christ
Deacon Benson White Obituary
Mr. Deacon Benson White was born February 14, 1921 transitioned Monday, August 19, 2019. Formerly of Gary, IN from the Tarrytown neighborhood and at the time of his transitioning a resident of Covington, GA.Benson White leaves to cherish his memories, ten children:Brenton (Cora) White, of Gary,Ind, DeElla (Lewis) Hall, of Kokomo, Ind., Elizabeth Williams of Minneapolis, Minn., Sharon Sue (Melvin) Milon, of Alpharetta Ga., Linda Carol (Larry) Simmons, of Covington,Ga., Betty Jane Evans of Minneapolis,Minn., John Elliott (Janice) White, of Covington,Ga., Philip Bernard White of Kokomo,In., Edwin Fitzgerald (Denise) White of Conyers,Ga., Benjamin Patrick (Cinamon) White of Lithonia,Ga., as well as forty-eight grandchildren and more than one hundred great-grandchildren. All Services Saturday August 31, 2019 Wake 9:00am Funeral 11:00am at The Church of God in Christ, 5718 W 9th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Hobart, IN. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
