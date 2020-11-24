One year ago, you left us so suddenly. There is such a void in this world without your love and creative light. Thank you for the village you left behind to love and care for Dad and I. Tux misses you with all his little heart. Robert and The Wilson Family have been the rocks we've need to keep us steady. I owe you everything Mommy, and I promise you I will spend the rest of my days trying to be your "magnum opus."



Love Always, Wayne, Jessica, Robert & Tux





