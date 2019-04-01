Debbie Lucile Rothschild, age 63, of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.She is survived by her brothers and sister-in-laws, Dean and Janine Rothschild and Rick and Kathy Rothschild; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Andy), Robert (Dori), Adam (Jamie), Beth (Nate) and Katie; and great nieces and nephews, Jack, Cole, Scarlett, Remi, Livi, Annie and Teresa.Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Bettie and Alfred Rothschild. Debbie attended Horace Mann, Andrean and Munster high schools, as well as Indiana University. She was employed for the past 30 years at Rothschild Agency.Debbie, often known as "Aunt Debbie," was a one-of-a-kind giver and lover of life. Never one to take it all too seriously, Debbie had the best laugh, could make any situation a little lighter and gave selflessly, always making everyone around her feel special, comforted and at ease. She was kindness personified, with a caring heart and genuineness that was unmatched. The consummate helper who would go to great lengths to ensure everyone else's happiness, Debbie lived for her family, especially her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews who felt her tremendous love and incredible generosity of spirit until her final days. Debbie was a bright light and all those who knew and loved her were lucky enough to bask in her ever-present glow. She will be missed beyond measure.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Rabbi Raphael Ostrovsky officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of NW Indiana and the . www.kishfuneralhome.net Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019