Debora Jean Robinson Watson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debora Jean Robinson Watson, 66, of Charleston, SC, wife of Garnett F. Watson, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 4th, 2020.

Debora was born October 27, 1953 in Michigan City, IN, a daughter of the late Thomas D. Robinson, Sr., and the late Shirley J. Robinson (nee Flitter). She was a graduate of Isaac C. Elston High School, Purdue University and Indiana University School of Nursing. Debora was a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and a member of the Who's Who for Nursing 1986-1987. She was an accomplished writer, published author and contributing editor to Lake Magazine. Debora was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana and Indianapolis, IN. She retired to Charleston, SC.

She is survived by her husband, Garnett F. Watson Jr, daughter, Ajoua Y. Williams and husband Lamont K. Williams, grandson, Demarche Williams (Regina), granddaughter, Kennedi A. Williams; daughter, Jehan C. Watson; brother, Thomas D. Robinson, Jr. (Nancy); sister, Barbara Koehler (Bill); niece, Kristina Paluszkiewicz (Michael); nephew, Thomas D. Robinson, III (Mindy); niece, Lindsey Koehler and nephew, Nicholas Koehler.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Northwest Indiana on a date to be announced.

Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-189.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy., Charleston, SC 29414.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 19, 2020
Garnett, I am very saddened over our loss of your lovely wife. I will always remember her as a kind and super smart person who loved helping everyone.
My wish is that you will always remember something about Debbie that helps you smile and warms your heart for having been able to love and live life together.
Bless you and family
Chet
Chet Farrell
Brother
June 17, 2020
So sorry about your loss Mrs Debbie was such a joy to work for the family welcome me with open arms Debbie continue to rest with your Heavenly Father rip Angel
Demonica Frazier
Family Friend
June 16, 2020
We shared a love of mysteries and memories. She was a delight to be around. Her humor and friendship will be sorely missed.
Sandra Tooley
June 15, 2020
A wonderful positive person and good friend.
Russell Silva
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved