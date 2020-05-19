Deborah C. Burns
Deborah Burns entered into heaven on May 14, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana to Elbert and Genevie Crowe on August 30,1929. Debbie graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1947. She went on to obtain a nursing degree from Purdue University Calumet. She was a loyal and faithful member of 5th Avenue United Methodist Church. She was a member of The Red Hat Society Magnificent Ladies, Gary Chapter. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents her husband Tommie J. Burns Jr. and her two sisters Willie Byrd and Genevie Joyner. She leaves to cherish and share her memories 3 daughter, Jamease Upshaw, Marsha Whittaker and Teri (Willie) Lewis and 1 son Tommie J. Burns III six grandchildren; Phillip and Mya Roberson;Alba and Albert Thornton; Freddie and James Upshaw; five great grandchildren ; one sister Martha Harris; one brother Fredric Crowe;sisters-in-law Hollis Burns; Dorothy Adams and many nieces, nephews , neighbors and friends. Visitation, Thursday May 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00a.m. with a private funeral services at 11:00a.m. All services at the 5th Avenue United Methodist Church 2600 West 5th Avenue.Due to the COVID 19 face covering must be worn and all guidelines will apply. Pastor Lydia Colaire officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park .



Published in Post-Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
