Deborah Crawford departed this life on May 16, 2019. She was born October 29, 1953 in Memphis, TN. She relocated to Gary, IN at the age of 9 and later attended Froebel High School and Lovell Barber College. In her youth Deborah worked as a cashier and cook at Semmes Corner. She was a member of the Heavenly Bodies group. She began working for Per-Pak/Smurfit-Stone as a Machine Operator/Room Supervisor and retired after 26 years. She is a former member of Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Deborah had a beautiful soul and was so full of life. She loved everyone and has never met a stranger. She was determined to "Live until she die" and that's exactly what she did. She has left a lasting impressing on everyone who has met her and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents Juanita and William Crawford; and her son David Crawford. She leaves to cherish her memory loving daughter, Mikia (Sharonda) Wilson of Gary, IN; sister, Patricia McWay of Merrillville, IN; brother, Thayer (Michelle) Williamson of Fort Wayne, IN; Ogbonna (Erica) Williamson of Schererville, IN; grandson Jeremiah Arellano of Gary, IN; special nieces Twaina Swanson and Yolanda Strong both of Merrillville, IN; special daughter T'Jerica Jones of Fort Wayne, IN and Darlisa (Ian) Smith; special son Albert Arellano of Sun Prairie, WI; special grandchildren De'Onte, LaShawn, Sharniece, Alberto Jr., Aushauntay, and Kevin III; special friend James Bostic; and a host of other family and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402 12:00PM-8:00PM with family hour 6:00PM-8:00PM. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:00AM at Life Renewed Harvest Ministries 505 W. Ridge Road Gary, IN. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on May 23, 2019