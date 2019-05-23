Home

Deborah Crawford

Deborah Crawford Obituary
Deborah Crawford departed this life on May 16, 2019. She was born October 29, 1953 in Memphis, TN. She relocated to Gary, IN at the age of 9 and later attended Froebel High School and Lovell Barber College. In her youth Deborah worked as a cashier and cook at Semmes Corner. She was a member of the Heavenly Bodies group. She began working for Per-Pak/Smurfit-Stone as a Machine Operator/Room Supervisor and retired after 26 years. She is a former member of Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Deborah had a beautiful soul and was so full of life. She loved everyone and has never met a stranger. She was determined to "Live until she die" and that's exactly what she did. She has left a lasting impressing on everyone who has met her and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents Juanita and William Crawford; and her son David Crawford. She leaves to cherish her memory loving daughter, Mikia (Sharonda) Wilson of Gary, IN; sister, Patricia McWay of Merrillville, IN; brother, Thayer (Michelle) Williamson of Fort Wayne, IN; Ogbonna (Erica) Williamson of Schererville, IN; grandson Jeremiah Arellano of Gary, IN; special nieces Twaina Swanson and Yolanda Strong both of Merrillville, IN; special daughter T'Jerica Jones of Fort Wayne, IN and Darlisa (Ian) Smith; special son Albert Arellano of Sun Prairie, WI; special grandchildren De'Onte, LaShawn, Sharniece, Alberto Jr., Aushauntay, and Kevin III; special friend James Bostic; and a host of other family and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402 12:00PM-8:00PM with family hour 6:00PM-8:00PM. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:00AM at Life Renewed Harvest Ministries 505 W. Ridge Road Gary, IN. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 23, 2019
