Transitioned from life to eternity on March 28, 2019. She was born in Gary, IN on October 22, 1954, to Wendell and Alma Brumfield. Deborah was a twin and the seventh of nine children. Following graduation from West Side High School in 1973, she attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. Deborah's first job was with Gary Community School Corporation and she worked for several businesses as a sales associate. Deborah was baptized at First Baptist Church in Gary. Deborah loved drawing and used her artistic ability to draw portraits. She was preceded in death by her Mother Alma Jewell Brumfield, Brother Theodore Smith and Sister Charlotte Anderson. Deborah leaves to cherish her memory Father Wendell Brumfield Sr.; Siblings Shelley (Alfred) Fisher; Wendell Brumfield Jr., Kenneth Brumfield, Denise Brumfield, Gordon Brumfield and Gregory Brumfield and many cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday April 4, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. with Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.