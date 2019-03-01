|
On Friday, February 15, 2019, at age of 55. Deborah Lynn Douglas (Purdimon) passed away peacefully. Born in Gary, In on Aug 13, 1963. She graduated from MLK Academy of Gary and went on to attend Ivy Tech of Gary to pursue her CNA license.Deborah is preceded in death by Mother, Martha Douglas; Grandparents Lee James Sr. and Flunce Turnage; Aunt and Uncles, Robert and Geraldine Turnage, Lee James & Jessie Turnage and Mary Turnage and nephews John and Justin Cardine.Deborah, known as Bebe, lived a good life.Deborah leaves to cherish precious memories, husband John Purdimon, children Frederick (Asia) Douglas and Sheree Douglas (Dustin). grandsons; DayJhon, Jaylin, and Jayceon, granddaughters; Dasia and Dashaia, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Sister, Marilyn (Loneil) Randolph, brother Charles Douglas; Father Charlie Douglas; Uncle, Bishop Colon (Ernestine) Turnage, all of Gary Indiana, and host of family and friends. visitation Saturday March 2,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m . all services at House Of Prayer Church 528 Clark Road Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019