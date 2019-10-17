Deborah "Debbi" Ann Reynolds was born on July 29, 1952 in Gary, Indiana to Vernon "Skip and Patricia Crandall. Debbi graduated from Portage High School in 1970. She attended Indiana University where she met her future husband, David Reynolds. Debbi and Dave married in 1972 and settled in Portage, Indiana where she lived a life dedicated her to family and community. For the past twenty years, she served as the Director of Client Services at The Caring Place, a domestic violence organization in Porter Country. In that role, Debbi oversaw the fundraising for and construction of The Caring Place's new shelter – a crowning achievement of her work on behalf of the women of Northwest Indiana. She was a longtime member of Tri Kappa's Portage Chapter with which she worked tirelessly to raise money for charitable causes. Debbi's greatest and most enduring love was that for her family. She was a constant source of support for her husband, children, in-laws, and grandchildren through countless elections, sporting events, and the simple moments of the day-to-day. She had the unique ability to make anything from the everyday to the holidays special and forever memorable to those around her – from an ordinary summer day in the backyard to an elaborate Christmas celebration. In her free time, Debbi loved to travel with her husband and their dear friends Bill and Lee Callihane, read, and enjoy her garden preferably with her "baby grands" nearby. Debbi is survived by her husband, Dave; her children, Kassey (Eric), David (Terra), and Korey (Kevin) all of Valparaiso, Indiana; and her six grandchildren, Cooper, Mason, David, Catherine, Kullen, and Kennedy. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 to be followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. at Edmond and Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave, Portage, Indiana 46368. A reception celebrating Debbi's life will follow between 4:30 and 8:00 p.m. at Duneland Falls banquet center in Chesterton, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Debbi's memory to The Caring Place (https://www.thecaringplacenwi.org/donations#GIVEGENEROUSLY).



Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019