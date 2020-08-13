1/1
Debra Ann Strickland
1957 - 2020
Debra Ann Strickland was born on April 15, 1957 to Loretha & Tommie Lee Jenkins. She attended West Side High School. She was also a member of Love Feast C.O.G.I.C under the leadership of Pastor Clarence Harris Sr. On August 9th, 2020 our Lord & Savior called his precious daughter home. She is preceded in death by father: Tommie Lee Jenkins Jr. grandmother: Margaret Williams grandfather: Sam Williams Sr. aunt Bert, Inez Rice, uncle Sam Williams Jr., nephew: Cedric M. Jenkins. She is survived by her husband Charles, children Eddie (Tameka) Jenkins & Tahesha Strickland, special friend Tramayne Boards, mother Loretha Moore, 4 sisters Willie Mae, Cynthia ,Tonetta, and Letitia, 4 brothers Larry, Terry, Christopher(Julia),Chauncey(Carol), 4 grandchildren Derianté, Garrett, William, Micah & a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Pastor Clarence Harris Sr. officiating.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
AUG
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
