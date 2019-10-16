Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra S. McBride

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Debra S. McBride Obituary
In Loving Memory On Your Birthday Sister

I cried when it happened and still do every day

My world was totally shattered the day you went away

Little reminders lay around the photographs remain

I talk about the old days that bring you back again

I know that you're with Jesus now and happy in His care

If we could just the once call and see you there

Just to wish you happy birthday and I'd hug you for a while

Oh! the joy once again to see your lovely smile
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.