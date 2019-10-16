In Loving Memory On Your Birthday Sister



I cried when it happened and still do every day



My world was totally shattered the day you went away



Little reminders lay around the photographs remain



I talk about the old days that bring you back again



I know that you're with Jesus now and happy in His care



If we could just the once call and see you there



Just to wish you happy birthday and I'd hug you for a while



Oh! the joy once again to see your lovely smile Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019