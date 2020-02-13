|
affectionately known as "Lit Tut", of Gary, Indiana passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 in South Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a Gary resident for 59 years, formerly of Tuskegee, Alabama. She retired from Southlake Nursing facility and was a member of First A. M. E. Church for 53 years. Survived by Son Jerry Hollis Sr. of Charlotte, NC; daughter-in-law Davella Hollis; two grandchildren Jerry Hollis, Jr. and Stojanna Hollis and one great granddaughter J'yana Salton and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9-11:00a.m. Family hour 10-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at First A. M. E. Church 2045 Massachusetts Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020