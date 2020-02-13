Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First A. M. E. Church
2045 Massachusetts Street.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First A. M. E. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloise Hollis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloise Brown Hollis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deloise Brown Hollis Obituary
affectionately known as "Lit Tut", of Gary, Indiana passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 in South Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a Gary resident for 59 years, formerly of Tuskegee, Alabama. She retired from Southlake Nursing facility and was a member of First A. M. E. Church for 53 years. Survived by Son Jerry Hollis Sr. of Charlotte, NC; daughter-in-law Davella Hollis; two grandchildren Jerry Hollis, Jr. and Stojanna Hollis and one great granddaughter J'yana Salton and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9-11:00a.m. Family hour 10-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at First A. M. E. Church 2045 Massachusetts Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -