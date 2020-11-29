Swails, Delores M. Holland was born on August 20, 1929 to Lionel and Mattie Holland in Gary, Indiana. She was a Roosevelt High School graduate, class of 1948. She received a Nursing Certificate from Fordham University; B.A. from CCNY; Masters/Nursing degree from Columbia University; Masters in Family Counseling; and Doctorate in Law from Rutgers University. Delores departed this life on November 12, 2020. She was pre-deceased by parents, husband Stephen A. Swails, nephews Gregory Greenlaw, and Jeffery Chandler. She leaves to cherish her memory son, John (Cherrie) Swails, sister Geraldine Chandler, nephews Larry Hallman, Wendell Chandler, Rodney (Paula) Chandler, Albert Chandler, Anthony Chandler, niece Annette (Dwone) Hibbler, special cousins Charles (Mike) Williams and Susie Moore, longtime friends Geraldine Pye, Florence Young, John Gore, Frank Whiting and many other relatives and friends. Homegoing services were held at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh, N.C. on November 18, 2020.





