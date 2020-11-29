1/2
Delores M. Swails-Holland
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Swails, Delores M. Holland was born on August 20, 1929 to Lionel and Mattie Holland in Gary, Indiana. She was a Roosevelt High School graduate, class of 1948. She received a Nursing Certificate from Fordham University; B.A. from CCNY; Masters/Nursing degree from Columbia University; Masters in Family Counseling; and Doctorate in Law from Rutgers University. Delores departed this life on November 12, 2020. She was pre-deceased by parents, husband Stephen A. Swails, nephews Gregory Greenlaw, and Jeffery Chandler. She leaves to cherish her memory son, John (Cherrie) Swails, sister Geraldine Chandler, nephews Larry Hallman, Wendell Chandler, Rodney (Paula) Chandler, Albert Chandler, Anthony Chandler, niece Annette (Dwone) Hibbler, special cousins Charles (Mike) Williams and Susie Moore, longtime friends Geraldine Pye, Florence Young, John Gore, Frank Whiting and many other relatives and friends. Homegoing services were held at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh, N.C. on November 18, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 28, 2020
My sincere condolences to aunt Geraldine and the entire family on the loss of your loved one, my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Glenda Dudley
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bridgett Cody
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved