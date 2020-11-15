Delores "Chink" Ramsey was born on July 19, 1934 in Fairchance, Pennsylvania



to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest and Grace Walton. She was employed at U. S. Steel/ Coke Plant for over 20 years. She retired from U.S Steel and continued her employment at McBride Hall Local 1014 thereafter. Delores accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at the age of 13 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, in Fairchance, PA and later attended Clark Road M.B. Church in Gary, Indiana. Delores leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter Lisa A. Ramsey and son



Gerald L. "Buster" Calvert, Sr., both of Gary, Indiana; sister Thelma (Bill) Syndor of Lorain, OH; sister Janet Ward of Detroit, MI. Delores will also be remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of many other relatives and friends. Visitation and Funeral will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN Visitation 10:00am - 12:00pm. Funeral Service 12:00pm. COVID Precautions will be followed.





