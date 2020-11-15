1/1
Delores Ramsey
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores "Chink" Ramsey was born on July 19, 1934 in Fairchance, Pennsylvania

to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest and Grace Walton. She was employed at U. S. Steel/ Coke Plant for over 20 years. She retired from U.S Steel and continued her employment at McBride Hall Local 1014 thereafter. Delores accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at the age of 13 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, in Fairchance, PA and later attended Clark Road M.B. Church in Gary, Indiana. Delores leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter Lisa A. Ramsey and son

Gerald L. "Buster" Calvert, Sr., both of Gary, Indiana; sister Thelma (Bill) Syndor of Lorain, OH; sister Janet Ward of Detroit, MI. Delores will also be remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of many other relatives and friends. Visitation and Funeral will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN Visitation 10:00am - 12:00pm. Funeral Service 12:00pm. COVID Precautions will be followed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 14, 2020
My dear Mother in law,
Mom in love, my daughter's Nanny
even in the midst of divorce you never closed your door nor your heart to me and always loved me
you will be missed. My heavy heart says take your heavenly rest.
Lisa Lisa, may God comfort you and continue to empower you with His strength. My Buster, my brother, I pray for your peace and comfort. To my nieces and nephews I pray all the memories that were created at her house will ease your pain.
This from what she called me, her Thelma Lou

THELMA MATTHEWS
Daughter
November 13, 2020
To The entire Ramsey Family, especially my Granddaughter Skylar and my Twin Grandson's, Jonathan and Jordan, you have my deepest heartfelt sympathy. I am praying for you all. I will truly miss my "shorty in law" as I always called her because she was shorter than me. Rest up Nannie, God gave you many more years than we are promised, so I know you are one of His Chosen Ones!
Carolyn and Bee Bishop
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved