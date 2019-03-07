Deloris Currin, "Sissy" was born in 1924 to Alonzo and Maggie King in Memphis, TN. Sissy, her only child, Arthur Wilson and the rest of her family moved north to Gary in the early 40's. Sissy met and wed Willie Currin shortly before Willie went on to serve his country in the Korean War, where he was killed in action. Sissy worked at RR Donnelly later becoming a switch board operator at St Mary Medical Center, a job she would hold for 25+ years, retiring as Supervisor. Sissy was a devoted member of SS. Monica and Luke Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband Willie, son Arthur, sisters Esther and Myrtle, her beloved twin Alonzo. She leaves to mourn her passing nephews Harold (Jackie) Jerry, Wendell Childs, Steven King, and niece Regina Hunter. Along with Irma Currin, many lifelong friends and a host of other family. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 9, 2019. Visitation will be 9:00am - 11:00am. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00am. Services will be at SS. Monica and Luke Catholic Church 645 Rhode Island Street Gary, IN. Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019