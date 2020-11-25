Delphine Jackson Davis was born on December 29, 1936 to the late Henderson and Mary Jackson, Gary, IN.



Delphine attended Frobel Highschool. Delphine retired in 2009 from the Gary Neighborhood Service Center after twenty-one years of service.



Delphine joined the Jerusalem M.B. Church on October 6, 1946 under the leadership of the late Rev. E.B. Joyner.



Delphine was affectionately named "Tootsie". She was blessed to have a melodic voice where she sang in the Junior Choir, Joyner Airs, and The Gospel Chorus. Although Tootsie had a large repertoire of songs she was most known for singing "Even Me Lord" and " The Name of Jesus".



Delphine united in holy matrimony to the late Alex E. Davis Jr. in December of 1969



Delphine leaves to cherish her memories to son - Anthony (Pamela) Clark, daughter Charlene Sims, sons Jeffery L. Jackson and Alex E. Davis III. 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins and friends.





