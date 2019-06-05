In 1929, God blessed Walter Julius Jackson and Corrine Jackson with a precious daughter, they named Demetria. Her father and step-mother, Clara Jackson raised her. A host of love ones preceded her in going home including uncle Andrew Jackson, sister Joanna Washington, Paul Miller, Issac Davis, Charles Protho, and Marcel Darling. She received her elementary school training and high school education at Roosevelt in Gary. She obtained her higher education degrees at Indiana University Bloomington, a Bachelors of Science degree in Elementary Education and a Master's degree in Counseling and Guidance. Demetria confessed her belief in Jesus Christ at an early age and worshiped with her family at Galilee Baptist Church. She united and worshipped at St. Timothy Community Church while in Gary, IN and at Unity Church of South Miami in Florida. During her marriage with Paul Miller two children were born: Walter and Dwight. She taught in Gary and counseled students in Miami Florida. She spent her life's work experience instructing boys and girls how to become successful individuals, a career in education which she loved. She later married Marcel Darling and they enjoyed life together in Miami, Florida, until God called him home in 2014. She transitioned peacefully and was born into eternity. To carry on her legacy and cherish her precious memories include: two sons: Walter Miller Gary, Indiana, and Dwight Miller, Gary, Indiana; ten grandchildren: Dr. Chantal Walker (Dr. Roland), Dr. Johari Miller - Wilson (Walter), Atty. Kelly Horne (Willie), Jamila Mamuya (Lemuel), Keshar Miller, April Miller, Mikala Bush (Mario), Brittany Miller, Monique Miller, and DeVon Miller; eighteen great grandchildren and one on the way. Niece: Brenda Pickett, Nephew Andre Pickett, Two godchildren: Harry James and Adrienne Sandoff and a host of family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 West 25th Avenue. Pastor Rameen Jackson officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Published in the Post Tribune on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary