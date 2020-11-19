Born on December 12, 1954, Denice Kelly Smith made her transition to the Kingdom of Heaven on November 14, 2020. She graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School, Class of 1973. She then went on to graduate with a BS degree in Elementary and Special Education from Northern Illinois University. She received her Master's Degree from Indiana University South Bend. She devoted over 40 years in educating the children of Gary. She loved ALL children. In 1991 she married Robert Jackson, whom preceded her in death in 2017. To this union, two boys were raised, Mark and Neil. Denice is also preceded in death by parents Earl A. Smith Sr. and Robbie Smith, brothers Robert Smith and Gerald Smith. She leaves to celebrate her home going two sons Mark (Blair) Smith of Indianapolis, IN and Neil Jackson; granddaughter Bailee Smith; brother Earl (Roberta) Smith Jr.; sister Earline (Louis C.) Rogers; sisters-in-law Melvina Smith and Louise Smith all of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and special canine friend Buster. Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. family hour 10-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at St. John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts St. Gary, IN 46407 Rev. R. E. Robinson officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.