Denice Kelly Smith-Jackson
1954 - 2020
Born on December 12, 1954, Denice Kelly Smith made her transition to the Kingdom of Heaven on November 14, 2020. She graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School, Class of 1973. She then went on to graduate with a BS degree in Elementary and Special Education from Northern Illinois University. She received her Master's Degree from Indiana University South Bend. She devoted over 40 years in educating the children of Gary. She loved ALL children. In 1991 she married Robert Jackson, whom preceded her in death in 2017. To this union, two boys were raised, Mark and Neil. Denice is also preceded in death by parents Earl A. Smith Sr. and Robbie Smith, brothers Robert Smith and Gerald Smith. She leaves to celebrate her home going two sons Mark (Blair) Smith of Indianapolis, IN and Neil Jackson; granddaughter Bailee Smith; brother Earl (Roberta) Smith Jr.; sister Earline (Louis C.) Rogers; sisters-in-law Melvina Smith and Louise Smith all of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and special canine friend Buster. Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. family hour 10-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at St. John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts St. Gary, IN 46407 Rev. R. E. Robinson officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Denise and I met in the 60's and trek through teen life together with our close knit group of friends. She always was a humble, funny and honest friend. I've love her since the first day we met and still do to this day. I will always treasure our friendship and the love we always had. Rest in Gods arms now my sister. God willing we'll see each other again by and by. Love you Sis.❤
L C Molett
Friend
November 18, 2020
Denice was a beautiful person & could make someone laugh in a minute. Her loss is felt by all who knew her.
Anne Besmark
November 18, 2020
My heart hurts friend, I can’t believe you’re gone. I know you’re in a better place, no more pain or suffering. Until we meet again,I will cherish your memory. Much Love to you forever. Friends for life my sister! ❤❤❤
Karen A. Mitchell and family
Friend
November 17, 2020
I'm truly sorry for the loss of the Smith family. Ya'll have my deepest condolences. May God continue to blessed and strengthen the family. There is no sorrow and earth that heaven can't heal.
Willie Donte Fitch
Friend
November 17, 2020
Loved you then. Love you still. Always have....Always will.
Henrietta Taylor
Friend
