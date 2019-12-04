|
Denise Howard Boone (Longino), age 52, departed this life on November 27, 2019. She was born on February 8, 1967 in Gary, Indiana to Aaron Longino, Sr., and Mary Lee Longino. She was a devoted Mom, Daughter, Sister, and Colleague. She graduated from West Side High School in 1985 and received her BS in Sociology and MSW from Indiana University Northwest. Denise had been a resident of Gary, IN for 52 years. As a young child, she began her Christian journey with her family as a member of Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church. In recent years, she was embraced by her new church family at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed a long-time career as a social worker with Edgewater Behavioral Health Services. Denise is preceded in death by her Mother, Mary Longino. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Marrinita Howard; son, Justin Boone; Father, Aaron Longino Sr.; all of Gary, Indiana; brothers Aaron (Doranna) Longino Jr., Humble, TX.; Eric (Tayna) Longino, Furlong, PA; 2 nieces, 3 nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12noon- 8:00p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Mount Horeb Missionary Baptist Church 456 Hamlin St. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019