Denise Michele (Baker) Harrison was born in Gary, Indiana into the loving union of Joseph William and Cora Alpha Baker. She fell asleep in death on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 65. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1973 and retired from Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (Southshore Train) in 2017. Denise was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for many faithful years. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Cora Baker, and her brother David Baker. She leaves to cherish her memory, her five beloved children. In the order of their age: Staci Harrison, Tiffini (John) Chism, Michael Harrison II, Shawn Harrison, and Heidi (Eugene) Bellmon; brother Joseph (Neghesty) Baker of Tallahassee, FL; brother William Baker of Minneapolis, MN; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a great-grandchild, and a large host of extended Family and Friends. Denise's Virtual Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00pm CT. For the meeting ID and Password, please send email request to:



DeniseHarrisonMemorial@gmail.com.





