Denita R. Jordan, age 52, of Gary. Passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Community Hospital in Munster. Survivors: 1 sister, Dakota Smith; 1 brother, Algie Mark (Sharon) Jordan, III; 4 nieces, Altricia, Angelique, Bonita and April Jordan; 4 nephews, Brandon, Christopher (Jessica), Darryl Jr and Algie Mark Jordan; sister-in-law, Brandi Jordan; 4 aunts; 3 uncles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Bonita & Algie Jordan Jr.; twin brother, Darryl R. Jordan Sr.; nieces, Lauren Jordan and Christina Jordan. Funeral services will be held: Thursday, September 19, 2019 11am at Lansing Church of God In Christ 17277 Wentworth Avenue Lansing, IL. Bro. Lavell Kensey, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 Lansing Church of God In Christ from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Denita was a past employee of the School City of Hammond. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Jordan family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019