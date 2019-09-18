Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lansing Church of God In Christ
17277 Wentworth Avenue
Lansing, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lansing Church of God In Christ
17277 Wentworth Avenue
Lansing, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denita Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denita R. Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denita R. Jordan Obituary
Denita R. Jordan, age 52, of Gary. Passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Community Hospital in Munster. Survivors: 1 sister, Dakota Smith; 1 brother, Algie Mark (Sharon) Jordan, III; 4 nieces, Altricia, Angelique, Bonita and April Jordan; 4 nephews, Brandon, Christopher (Jessica), Darryl Jr and Algie Mark Jordan; sister-in-law, Brandi Jordan; 4 aunts; 3 uncles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Bonita & Algie Jordan Jr.; twin brother, Darryl R. Jordan Sr.; nieces, Lauren Jordan and Christina Jordan. Funeral services will be held: Thursday, September 19, 2019 11am at Lansing Church of God In Christ 17277 Wentworth Avenue Lansing, IL. Bro. Lavell Kensey, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 Lansing Church of God In Christ from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Denita was a past employee of the School City of Hammond. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Jordan family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now