Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis M. Ward

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis M. Ward Obituary
Dennis M. Ward "Spida" 27, of Merrillville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019. Dennis attended Merrillville High School.Dennis worked various jobs from cooking at AppleBee's, Waffle House, Steak n Shake to working construction in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Edna Ward-Sykes and Mary Geneva Austin, grandfather Vester Ward, stepfather Ezell Banks, aunt Renee Ward and best friend (canine) Trouble Ward.Dennis leaves to cherish his loving memories his loving mother, Patricia; father Gennis; daughter: Si'Niya Ward; his eight siblings Gennis (Shelly) Adams of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Priscilla Adams of Chicago Heights, Illinois, Genesha Adams of Joliet, Illinois, Kafele, Dashauna, Marquis, Maurice, and Lashauna Ward all of Merrillville, Indiana. Grandfather Robert Sykes and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family. Wake Saturday April 27,2019 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Funeral 2:00 p.m. all services at Renewed Harvest Church 505 W. Ridge Road Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now