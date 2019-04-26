|
|
Dennis M. Ward "Spida" 27, of Merrillville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019. Dennis attended Merrillville High School.Dennis worked various jobs from cooking at AppleBee's, Waffle House, Steak n Shake to working construction in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Edna Ward-Sykes and Mary Geneva Austin, grandfather Vester Ward, stepfather Ezell Banks, aunt Renee Ward and best friend (canine) Trouble Ward.Dennis leaves to cherish his loving memories his loving mother, Patricia; father Gennis; daughter: Si'Niya Ward; his eight siblings Gennis (Shelly) Adams of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Priscilla Adams of Chicago Heights, Illinois, Genesha Adams of Joliet, Illinois, Kafele, Dashauna, Marquis, Maurice, and Lashauna Ward all of Merrillville, Indiana. Grandfather Robert Sykes and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family. Wake Saturday April 27,2019 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Funeral 2:00 p.m. all services at Renewed Harvest Church 505 W. Ridge Road Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019