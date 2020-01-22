|
Dennis R. Stevens, age 68 a lifetime Hobart resident passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Dennis worked at Cressmoor Lanes as a bartender for many years. He was a member of the Hobart Presbyterian Church and of the Maria Reiner Senior Center. Dennis also volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center in the café. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Stevens of Crown Point, IN; and his cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Stevens. Memorial donations in Dennis' honor may be made to the Hobart Presbyterian Church or the Maria Reiner Center. Funeral services are Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Jeffrey C. Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Thursday just prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. Call (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020