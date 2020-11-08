1/
Dennis Splitgerber
1956 - 2020
Dennis Splitgerber, 63 of Gary, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born December 16, 1956 in Gary to Norman and Donna (Day) Splitgerber. Dennis graduated from Calumet High School, and made his career as an Operator at National Steel for over 20 years. He was a member of the Local Union - Teamster 142. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and walking. He was a quiet, but friendly man that people liked. Dennis will be missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his siblings: Gerald (Cindy) Splitgerber of Arizona, Roger (Kathy) Splitgerber of Colorado, Doug (Marylyn) Splitgerber of Arizona; and Frankie (Vernon) Wickliffe of Arkansas; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a private family service will be held and an urn burial will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Porter-Starke Services, 601 Wall St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 6, 2020
I am so very sorry Dennis was always kind to me. He was part of my path as a young women. It is heartbreaking that he is gone so soon. Please give my love to his family members. Dennis I always thought I would see you again. Rest In Peace.
Judith Hollifield Porter
Friend
