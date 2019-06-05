Deno J. Ramirez, age 64, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, June 2nd, at home, surrounded by his family, after a 9 month battle with cancer. Deno was born in Gary, IN on September 14, 1954, to James "Sonny" and Jane Ramirez. He attended Lew Wallace High School and served 5 years in the Navy - USNR on the USS St. Louis. Deno was the recipient of the National Defense Service medal and honorably discharged. He was employed at U.S. Steel for 10 years and was a driver for Tri State Coach. Deno retired as Chief Bailiff for Julie Cantrell Senior Judge, Superior Court Lake County Division III in Crown Point after serving 23 years.Deno was preceded in death by his father, James "Sonny" Ramirez; father-in-law, Arthur Barker; brother, Jim Ramirez; sister-in-law, Diane Sinks; stepson Rick Pizano. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Jan; 3 daughters, Tanya Carter (Bob Baker) of Hebron, Michelle Cwenta (Joe Ramirez) of Crown Point, Alexandra (JJ) Heller of Miami, FL, and son, Jon Ramirez of Hobart; 9 grandchildren, Cassidy, Lana, Ethan, Madelyn, Logan, Trenton, Mily, Lauren and Bay; mother, Jane Ramirez, mother-in-law, Patricia Barker, brothers, Greg (Lisa) Ramirez and Tyrone (Misty) Ramirez; brother-in-law John (Michelle) Barker; godfather and godmother, Walter and Angie Bracich, several aunts and uncles, many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.Visitation for Deno will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until time of Military Honors service at 3:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com. Published in the Post Tribune on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary