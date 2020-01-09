|
Deon Wade Wright, age 79, of Aberdeen, NC, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the First Health Hospice house in West End, NC. He was born on August 9, 1940 in Dycusburg, KY to Eldridge and Geneva Wright.
Deon was a retired Pipe Fitter and a long-time dedicated Shriner. Deon was a devoted Christian, a lover of golf, a want-to-be boat captain, a fisherman for the "big catch", a die-hard Spades player and spoiler of dogs. Above all else, he was a wonderful Son, Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Friend, who was loved and cherished by all who encountered and knew him.
Deon is survived by his loving wife, Julia (Becky) Wright; children, Martin (Diana) Wright, Jeffery (Michelle) Wright and Sandra (Ryan) Leach; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers Stan (Jan) Wright and Steve (Pat) Wright; and his smallest loved one, his dog Lily. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held this weekend at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM and the Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM, burial to follow at Heritage Cemetery. The family is hosting a luncheon to follow at the Masonic Lodge on Stone Ave. in Portage, IN and would love all who can come to join them. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations are to be made to the in honor of his many years of dedication being a Shriner.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020