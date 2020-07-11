Lucius DeShawn Wade was born on August 24, 1985 in Munster, Indiana to the union of Eudean and Nadine Wade. He departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 34, in Santa Monica, California. Lucius was the youngest brother and the second youngest child of four children. Lucius was a member at Love Feast COGIC and accepted Christ at a young age. He graduated from Merrillville High School. Lucius started college at Hilbert in New York and then continued at University of Massachusetts. He was working towards getting two degrees one in Political Science and the other one in Secondary Education. Lucius worked on many campaigns such as Barak Obama for President, Elizabeth Warren for Senate, and Hilary Clinton for President. He was also the Lead Community Organizer for Fair Shot in Massachusetts fighting for poverty and raising minimum wage to living wages. He loved to travel and during that time met many influential people that impacted his life.



Lucius was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Arbie Davis and Lenora Jarman; Paternal Grandfather, Eugene Wade Sr; Aunts, Theresa Burns and Cathy Stewart; Cousins, Chauncey Williams and Lauren Swope.



Lucius leaves to cherish his memories: His Loving Parents, Eudean and Nadine Wade of Merrillville, IN; two older brothers, Eudean Dantee Wade and Duane Cory Wade of Bloomington, IN; his baby sister, Jasmine Sherese Wade of Merrillville, IN; Paternal Grandmother, Thelma Blanchard of Taylor, MI; four uncles, Eugene (Teresa) Wade of Milwaukee, WI; Rondell (Rhonda) Swope and Darrell (Denise) Swope of Aurora, CO; Lonnie Swope of Evansville, IN; four Aunts, Avis Williams of Gary, IN; Melissa (Roy)Goudy of Milwaukee, WI; Renee Davis of Burnham, IL and Teresa Jarman of Merrillville, IN; A host of cousins and three nieces, Koryae Wade of Muskegon, MI; Jaylah Wade of Bloomington, IN and Olivia Abram of Merrillville, IN. Special friends Dan Benard Gary & Susan Benard Massachusetts, Melrose.



Funeral Services will be held Monday July 13, 2020



Family hour 10am Funeral 11am



Powell-Coleman Funeral Home



3200 W. 15th Avenue



Gary, IN 46404





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store