Deshawn Simmons (Candyman) born July 20, 2008 in Gary, Indiana past away June 9, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. He was a student at Success Academy in South Bend, Indiana. Son of Kenya Simmons of South Bend, Indiana and Eric Enoch of Gary, Indiana. All arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial at 421 West 5th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. The Services will be held at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Avenue, Gary, Indiana on Friday, June 19, 2020. The Family hour and Viewing will be from 10am to 12pm and the Funeral Services will follow immediately at 12:00PM.





