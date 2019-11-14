Home

Desjoire Winslow Smith Obituary
Desjoire Winslow Smith, affectionately known as "Desi" age 76, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12 pm-8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2300 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46407. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
