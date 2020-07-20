1/
Devan M. Thompson
2003 - 2020
Devan M. Thompson, age 17 of Portage, IN, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020. He was born on April 23, 2003 in Portage, IN to Rebecca Thompson (John Fisher), who survives in Portage.

He is also survived by his sisters: Autumn Williams, Nikolette Byrd, and Mikenna Thompson, all of Portage; maternal grandparents, Rebecca Tague, Patti and Arnold Taylor; aunts and uncles: Arnold and Amanda Taylor, Laura and Ryan Smith, Shelia and John Pantoja, Jesse Taylor, Rachel Taylor, and Michael Taylor; and by many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Aileen Ipiloto.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. Masks are highly recommended when coming into the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given to the family. Www.whitelovefuneralhome.com


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
White-Love Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
White-Love Funeral Home
525 S 2Nd St
Chesterton, IN 46304
(219) 926-1309
Memories & Condolences

July 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss! I didn't know him well but we had see and spoke s few times in School at Willowcreek Middle School
Zachary Mendoza
Acquaintance
July 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jasmine Harrington
Friend
