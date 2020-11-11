1/1
DeWitt Joiner
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeWitt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeWitt Joiner passed away at Methodist Southlake Hospital on November 1, 2020 while sleeping due to renal and heart failure. He was the fifth child born on February 23, 1943 in Macon, MS. to General B. and Ara Mae Joiner. Both parents preceded him in death along with (one sister and three brothers), Dorothy/Dot, Howard, Eddie (Lillie) and Gene (Marie).

He leaves to cherish his memory five siblings (one sister and four brothers), Morris (Ruby Jean), Dora, Joe (Joyce), Ernest (Lois) and loyal/devoted Brother/Fred. He will be especially missed by special niece and nephew (Lydia and Javon). His memory will live on in the hearts of many relatives near and far away.

Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, Visitation 9am; Funeral Service 11am at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved