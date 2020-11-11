DeWitt Joiner passed away at Methodist Southlake Hospital on November 1, 2020 while sleeping due to renal and heart failure. He was the fifth child born on February 23, 1943 in Macon, MS. to General B. and Ara Mae Joiner. Both parents preceded him in death along with (one sister and three brothers), Dorothy/Dot, Howard, Eddie (Lillie) and Gene (Marie).
He leaves to cherish his memory five siblings (one sister and four brothers), Morris (Ruby Jean), Dora, Joe (Joyce), Ernest (Lois) and loyal/devoted Brother/Fred. He will be especially missed by special niece and nephew (Lydia and Javon). His memory will live on in the hearts of many relatives near and far away.
Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, Visitation 9am; Funeral Service 11am at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
.