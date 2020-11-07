1/1
Diane Darcelle Lunn
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane age 68, passed away on October 26, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1952 to the late Freddie and Carrie Lunn in Detroit, MI, where she was partially raised. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and later attended College at IUN. Diane loved her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. She is survived by her three children Derrick, Geblonka and Kelly; a host of grandchildren, siblings Gaylon, Lyvonda, Freddie, Jackie, Mike and Ray and a host of other relatives and many friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, In 46404.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
One of Gary's finest teachers I know, I will always remember her for all the talents she shared with the world, me and her students. Gone too soon and she was dearly loved.
Katherine Wray
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved