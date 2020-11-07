Diane age 68, passed away on October 26, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1952 to the late Freddie and Carrie Lunn in Detroit, MI, where she was partially raised. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and later attended College at IUN. Diane loved her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. She is survived by her three children Derrick, Geblonka and Kelly; a host of grandchildren, siblings Gaylon, Lyvonda, Freddie, Jackie, Mike and Ray and a host of other relatives and many friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, In 46404.