Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Diane L. Weems Cody, 69, of Gary, Indiana formally of Hammond, Indiana transitioned from this earthly life to glory on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1950 to the late Alfred and Cora Lee Weems. A talented professional Clown, Sparkles will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. She was a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. J.R. McDonald. Diane was a member of the Prince Hall Masonic Family, Order of Eastern Star, Heroines of Jericho, Golden Circle, and Mahomet Court. She leaves to cherish her memories: 3 Daughters, Sherell (Larry) Shelby, Dawn (James) Worthington III, and Nicole (late Harold) Garner, 1 Brother Rev. Alfred (Verline) Weems, Jr.1 Sister Nancy Lynell (Rev. Homer) Cobb and 7 grandchildren Bryana, Alexis (Anthony), Imani, Dominque, Lauren (Louis), Dakota, and James IV. View and Go Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Livestream at Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc @ facebook.com Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
