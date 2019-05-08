Diane S. Stamos-Logan, age 62, of Dyer, IN passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.Diane is survived by her husband: Anthony "Tony" Logan; children: Alexandra Logan and Nicholas Logan; parents: Spero and Angie Stamos; brother: Harry Stamos; mother-in-law: Vassilia Logan; godson: Nicholas Dimos; goddaughter: Alyssa Obradovich; Koumbaras: Grace Manous, George and Jeanie Buzuvis, Tom and Pam Dimos; and numerous nieces and nephews.Diane retired from Thornton Heights Terrace Convalescent Home in Chicago Heights, IL where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Diane graduated from Munster High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University and a Master's Degree from Ball State. Diane was a loving mother and wife.Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service to be held at 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Diane's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.Sign Diane's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322. Published in the Post Tribune on May 8, 2019