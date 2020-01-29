Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Dionne L. Woodard was born on April 23, 1968 to the late Demetres Woodard in Gary, Indiana. She passed away on January 14, 2020. Dionne attended Andrea High School but graduated from Wirt High School in 1986. After high school she attended Indiana State in Bloomington, Indiana until she became an employee at the Post-Tribune in 1991. Dionne also worked at Quaker Steak & Lube in Portage, Indiana until her health failed. Preceded in death by her mother; Demetres Woodard, grandmother; Cora Fields and great grandmother; Thelma A. Bentley. She leaves to cherish her fond memories loving and devoted daughters Kortney Woodard of Gary, Indianan; Krystle and Katrina Watts of Portage, Indiana 5 grandchildren ; 1 sister and 1 brother and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
